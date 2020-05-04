Menu
2012 Honda Civic

EX-L ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Luxe à bas prix!

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Luxe à bas prix!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,291KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4950828
  • Stock #: Z1787AM
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F9XCH116698
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SIEGES EN CUIR.


TOIT OUVRANT.


SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

