2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Windows MOONROOF

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Intérieur en cuir

Climatisation arrière

Aluminium

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Chargeur de CD

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Siège à réglage électrique

Lampes de lecture arrière

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.