2012 Nissan Versa

152,235 KM

$5,978

+ tax & licensing
$5,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

SV CLIMATISEUR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour étudiant ou petit budget!

2012 Nissan Versa

SV CLIMATISEUR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour étudiant ou petit budget!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$5,978

+ taxes & licensing

152,235KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5754912
  Stock #: 1-056AT
  VIN: 3N1CN7AP8CL896383

  Exterior Colour Rouge
  Interior Colour Noir
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 1-056AT
  Mileage 152,235 KM

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Versa-c7901596.html

BLUETOOTH, CLIMATISEUR, LECTEUR CD/MP3/AUX.


RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE.


VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

