2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STOW N GO 7 PASSAGERS ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour la famille!

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STOW N GO 7 PASSAGERS ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour la famille!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$11,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,916KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4463916
  • Stock #: 98273BT
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8DR576655
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Doors
4-door
CLIMATISEUR À DEUX ZONES.

RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE.

VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • 6 haut-parleurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Support à bagages
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Tachymètre
  • Protège-capot

