2013 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 3,5L ECOBOOST ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Bon camion à prix abordable!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$22,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,856KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4422522
  • Stock #: P4025AH
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET3DKE13459
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
COUVERCLE DE BOITE EN FIBRE.

CAMÉRA DE RECUL.

4X4, ATTACHE REMORQUE ET FREIN REMORQUE.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE** Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange. CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Vitres teintées

