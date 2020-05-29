Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

877-661-3760

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL Automatique A/C Sièges Chauffants *Bas Kilométrage*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL Automatique A/C Sièges Chauffants *Bas Kilométrage*

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

  1. 5134199
  2. 5134199
  3. 5134199
  4. 5134199
  5. 5134199
  6. 5134199
  7. 5134199
  8. 5134199
  9. 5134199
  10. 5134199
  11. 5134199
  12. 5134199
  13. 5134199
  14. 5134199
  15. 5134199
  16. 5134199
  17. 5134199
Contact Seller

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5134199
  • Stock #: 13ELA6171
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH444896
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Gris
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7788807.html

GL Automatique A/C Sièges Chauffants*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Enjoliveurs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gervais Auto Shawinigan

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 62,000 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Yaris Ha...
 32,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 46,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

Call Dealer

877-661-XXXX

(click to show)

877-661-3760

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory