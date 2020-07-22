Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis

114,218 KM

Details Description Features

$10,978

+ tax & licensing
3.8 GPS CUIR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Confort et luxe à prix abordable!

Location

$10,978

+ taxes & licensing

114,218KM
Used
  • VIN: KMHGC4DDXDU234781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,218 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Genesis-c7871524.html

CLIMATISEUR AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES, CAMÉRA DE RECUL.


SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS EN CUIR, SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION.


TOIT OUVRANT, JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Intérieur en cuir
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Lampes de lecture arrière
Rétroviseurs
Vitres teintées
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Prise de courant
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Sièges mémoire
Sièges avant chauffants
Toit lunaire
Sièges arrière chauffants

