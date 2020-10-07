Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

163,733 KM

Details

$10,978

+ tax & licensing
$10,978

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L ** GARANTIE 10 ANS **

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L ** GARANTIE 10 ANS **

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$10,978

+ taxes & licensing

163,733KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6055821
  • Stock #: Y6059BM
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB1DG011649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,733 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Santa Fe-c7956634.html

SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.


CONNEXION BLUETOOTH.


CLIMATISEUR ET REGULATEUR DE VITESSE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Lampes de lecture arrière
Vitres teintées
Volant réglable
Prise de courant
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

