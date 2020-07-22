2013 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Lecteur CD Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Coussins gonflables latéraux Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Sièges baquets Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Rétroviseurs chauffants Enjoliveurs Volant réglable Prise de courant Verrouillage d'allumage Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.