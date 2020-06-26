Menu
$14,478

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2014 Chevrolet Volt

2014 Chevrolet Volt

BASE ** BATTERIE GARANTIE 8 ANS/ 160 000 KM ** Très économe en carburant!

2014 Chevrolet Volt

BASE ** BATTERIE GARANTIE 8 ANS/ 160 000 KM ** Très économe en carburant!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$14,478

+ taxes & licensing

  137,186KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5279171
  Stock #: 20-40AT
  VIN: 1G1RA6E49EU151690
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
BLUETOOTH, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, CLIMATISEUR.


SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.


JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

