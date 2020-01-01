Menu
2014 Ford Focus

SE ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour étudiant!

2014 Ford Focus

SE ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour étudiant!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$6,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,425KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4463913
  • Stock #: 20093BT
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24EL315151
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir/gris
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
BLUETOOTH.

CLIMATISATION.

JANTES EN ALLIAGE.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • 6 haut-parleurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Tachymètre

