$10,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2014 Mazda CX-5

GX CLIMATISEUR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Fiable et polyvalent!

Location

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

$10,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,269KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5315813
  • Stock #: 26309BT
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE6E0317875
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CLIMATISEUR, LECTEUR CD/MP3/USB.


DÉMARRAGE PAR BOUTON POUSSOIR.


JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants

