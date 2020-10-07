Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

133,043 KM

$9,978

+ tax & licensing
Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

GX ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Le plaisir de conduire commence d'abord avec Mazda!

GX ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Le plaisir de conduire commence d'abord avec Mazda!

Location

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

$9,978

+ taxes & licensing

133,043KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5903130
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,043 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-CX-5-c7932346.html

CONNEXION BLUETOOTH.


CLIMATISEUR.


RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

