2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LIMITED TOIT OUVRANT MAGS SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH *Bas Kilométrage*

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LIMITED TOIT OUVRANT MAGS SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH *Bas Kilométrage*

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

  4571721
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4571721
  • Stock #: M-14LAN5434
  • VIN: JA32U2FU2EU607079
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bas kilomrage, bien uipavec le toit ouvrant, l?aileron, les jantes en alliage, et transmission manuelle! Disponible chez Gervais Auto Shawinigan et Trois-Rivies!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

Send A Message