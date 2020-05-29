Menu
Account
Sign In
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

877-661-3760

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Touring GPS Cuir Toit Ouvrant Caméra Mags

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Touring GPS Cuir Toit Ouvrant Caméra Mags

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

  1. 5166344
  2. 5166344
  3. 5166344
  4. 5166344
  5. 5166344
  6. 5166344
  7. 5166344
  8. 5166344
  9. 5166344
  10. 5166344
  11. 5166344
  12. 5166344
  13. 5166344
  14. 5166344
  15. 5166344
  16. 5166344
  17. 5166344
  18. 5166344
  19. 5166344
  20. 5166344
  21. 5166344
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5166344
  • Stock #: 15CIV6071
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F7XFH020427
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7794845.html

Touring GPS Cuir Toit Ouvrant Caméra Mags*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gervais Auto Shawinigan

2014 Nissan Versa No...
 80,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 72,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 126,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

Call Dealer

877-661-XXXX

(click to show)

877-661-3760

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory