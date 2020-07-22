Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

164,022 KM

Details Description Features

$7,978

+ tax & licensing
$7,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2.4L GLS ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfaite berline pour les promenades sécuritaires et agréables!

2.4L GLS ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfaite berline pour les promenades sécuritaires et agréables!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  • Listing ID: 5382272
  • Stock #: 0184AS
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF2FH094937

$7,978

+ taxes & licensing

164,022KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0184AS
  • Mileage 164,022 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Sonata-c7835137.html

SIÈGES AVANT ET ARRIÈRE CHAUFFANTS.


CAMÉRA DE RECUL.


SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES.


DÉMARRAGE SANS CLÉ.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com **


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Vehicle Features

Freins ABS
Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Climatisation
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Contrôle de stabilité
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Freins à disque
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
Sièges baquets
Volant ajustable
Volant gainé de cuir
Sièges tissu
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Surveillance de langle mort
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseur électrique
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Siège à réglage électrique
Sièges chauffants - Avant
Sièges arrières chauffants
Volant chauffant

