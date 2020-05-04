Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Micra

SV CLIMATISEUR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS **

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

SV CLIMATISEUR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS **

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

  1. 4972692
  2. 4972692
  3. 4972692
  4. 4972692
  5. 4972692
  6. 4972692
  7. 4972692
  8. 4972692
  9. 4972692
  10. 4972692
  11. 4972692
  12. 4972692
Contact Seller

$8,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,846KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4972692
  • Stock #: 20594AT
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8FL244432
Exterior Colour
Vert
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Micra-c7752105.html

BLUETOOTH, CLIMATISATION.


RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE.


VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou par TEXTO au 1 819 805-0636.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Tachymètre
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 7,400 KM
$29,978 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 7,500 KM
$17,278 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Accent ...
 10,500 KM
$17,278 + tax & lic
Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

819-862-XXXX

(click to show)

819-862-2119

Send A Message