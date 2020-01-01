2015 Toyota Corolla

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Corolla-c7661721.html BLUETOOTH, CAMÉRA DE RECUL. CLIMATISATION. SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS. Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288. **Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE** Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange. CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!** GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

6 haut-parleurs

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Phares haute intensité

Anti-démarreur

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Port USB

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Télédéverrouillage

Sièges arrières rabattables

Sièges chauffants

Tachymètre

Vitres teintées

