2015 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Conduite amusante!

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Conduite amusante!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$10,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,900KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4569108
  • Stock #: Z7679M
  • VIN: 3VW817AU5FM087679
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.

GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE.

CONNEXION BLUETOOTH.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

