2015 Volkswagen Golf

114,401 KM

$18,478

+ tax & licensing
Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

GTi CUIR TOIT MAGS ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour passionné de tenue de route et performance!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

114,401KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5599842
  • Stock #: 01928AT
  • VIN: 3VW4T7AU9FM001928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01928AT
  • Mileage 114,401 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Golf-c7874676.html

BLUTOOTH, BOITE À GANTS RÉFRIGÉRÉE POUR BREUVAGES.


CLIMATISEUR AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES, CHANGEMENT DE VITESSES AU VOLANT.


JANTES EN ALLIAGE, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS EN CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Soutien lombaire siège passager
Sièges avant chauffants
Toit lunaire

Email Groupe Vincent

