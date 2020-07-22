Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

77,359 KM

$10,480

+ tax & licensing
$10,480

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE PLUS ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Amusante et fiable!

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE PLUS ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Amusante et fiable!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  Listing ID: 5365958
  Stock #: Y1382BM
  VIN: 3VW1K7AJ2FM203151

$10,480

+ taxes & licensing

77,359KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Noir
  Interior Colour Noir titan
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # Y1382BM
  Mileage 77,359 KM

Vehicle Description

CLIMATISEUR.


SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.


CAMERA DE RECUL.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Vehicle Features

Freins ABS
Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Contrôle de stabilité
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Freins à disque
Roue de secours - Temporaire
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Volant ajustable
Sièges tissu
Anti-démarreur
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Chargeur de CD

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

