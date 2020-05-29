Menu
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

877-661-3760

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT RS Turbo Mags Cuir Toit ouvrant

LT RS Turbo Mags Cuir Toit ouvrant

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048856
  • Stock #: 16SON5635
  • VIN: 1G1JG6SB6G4108894
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir jais
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LT RS Turbo Mags Cuir Toit ouvrant*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans.Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 09 MARS 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

