300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7
877-661-3760
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-F-150-c7642144.html
*** XLT KING CAB ECOBOOST 4x4 MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis *** Le meilleur choix au Québec *** Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1e, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 19 AVRIL 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***JAMAIS ACCIDENTE**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7