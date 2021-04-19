Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

XLT KING CAB ECOBOOST 4x4 MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT KING CAB ECOBOOST 4x4 MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

  1. 4445325
  2. 4445325
  3. 4445325
  4. 4445325
  5. 4445325
  6. 4445325
  7. 4445325
  8. 4445325
  9. 4445325
  10. 4445325
  11. 4445325
  12. 4445325
  13. 4445325
  14. 4445325
  15. 4445325
  16. 4445325
  17. 4445325
  18. 4445325
  19. 4445325
  20. 4445325
  21. 4445325
  22. 4445325
  23. 4445325
  24. 4445325
  25. 4445325
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4445325
  • Stock #: V-16F155146
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP0GKD98130
Exterior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-F-150-c7642144.html

*** XLT KING CAB ECOBOOST 4x4 MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis *** Le meilleur choix au Québec *** Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1e, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 19 AVRIL 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***JAMAIS ACCIDENTE**

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Volant ajustable
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gervais Auto Shawinigan

2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 64,000 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Maxima S...
 21,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru XV Cross...
 91,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877-661-XXXX

(click to show)

877-661-3760

Send A Message