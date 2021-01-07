Menu
2016 Honda Civic

56,913 KM

$17,478

$17,478
$17,478

$17,478

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

TOURING GPS CUIR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Berline fiable, économe en carburant et bien équipée!

2016 Honda Civic

TOURING GPS CUIR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Berline fiable, économe en carburant et bien équipée!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$17,478

$17,478

56,913KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6593359
  • Stock #: 2800AT
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F93GH112800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2800AT
  • Mileage 56,913 KM

Vehicle Description

UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE, AUCUN ACCIDENT RAPPORTÉ AU CARFAX.


SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS EN CUIR, CLIMATISEUR AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES.


SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH.


RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE ADAPTATIF, DÉTECTEURS DE CHANGEMENT DE VOIE.


TOIT OUVRANT, JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Intérieur en cuir
Démarreur à distance
Radio HD
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Sièges avant chauffants
Sièges arrière chauffants

