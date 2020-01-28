Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

EX AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Économique, fiable et pratique!

2016 Honda HR-V

EX AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Économique, fiable et pratique!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$20,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,191KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4593204
  • Stock #: 8225AT
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H53GM108225
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CLIMATISEUR AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES.

SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.

TOIT OUVRANT.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • 6 haut-parleurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Protège-capot

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

