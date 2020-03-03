Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Luxe et confort pour la famille!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Luxe et confort pour la famille!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

  1. 4709511
  2. 4709511
  3. 4709511
  4. 4709511
  5. 4709511
  6. 4709511
  7. 4709511
  8. 4709511
  9. 4709511
  10. 4709511
  11. 4709511
  12. 4709511
  13. 4709511
Contact Seller

$28,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,371KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4709511
  • Stock #: K8718H
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H87GB508718
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Pilot-c7712487.html

SYSTÈME DE DIVERTISSEMENT ARRIÈRE.


SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUE CHAUFFANTS.


VOLANT CHAUFFANT.


TOIT OUVRANT.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées
  • Commande audio arrière
  • Sièges arrières chauffants
  • Système de divertissement vidéo
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 24,276 KM
$18,978 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry LE...
 25,048 KM
$20,978 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 32,560 KM
$12,978 + tax & lic
Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

819-862-XXXX

(click to show)

819-862-2119

Send A Message