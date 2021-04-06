2016 Hyundai Accent

$10,778 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 2 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6956519

6956519 Stock #: A7205S

A7205S VIN: KMHCT5AE4GU257205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rouge

Interior Colour Noir

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,236 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Lecteur CD Tapis protecteurs Toit ouvrant Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Coussins gonflables latéraux Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Sièges baquets Aluminium Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Rétroviseurs chauffants Volant réglable Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Sièges avant chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.