Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Accent

79,236 KM

Details Description Features

$10,778

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,778

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

SE ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Bien équipé, à bas prix!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Accent

SE ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Bien équipé, à bas prix!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  1. 6956519
  2. 6956519
  3. 6956519
  4. 6956519
  5. 6956519
  6. 6956519
  7. 6956519
  8. 6956519
  9. 6956519
  10. 6956519
  11. 6956519
  12. 6956519
  13. 6956519
  14. 6956519
  15. 6956519
  16. 6956519
  17. 6956519
Contact Seller

$10,778

+ taxes & licensing

79,236KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6956519
  • Stock #: A7205S
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE4GU257205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,236 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Accent-c8140659.html

ENSEMBLE TOIT OUVRANT ET JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


VITRES TEINTÉES.


SIÈGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS.


CONNEXION BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM DISPONIBLE SUR DEMANDE.


AUCUN ACCIDENT RAPPORTÉ AU CARFAX, 1 SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 90,816 KM
$11,378 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Golf...
 100,877 KM
$12,478 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 46,648 KM
$13,778 + tax & lic

Email Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Call Dealer

819-840-XXXX

(click to show)

819-840-0924

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory