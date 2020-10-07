Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

10,694 KM

Details Description Features

$12,978

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Occasion à saisir, bas kilométrage et comme neuf!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Occasion à saisir, bas kilométrage et comme neuf!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  1. 6063453
  2. 6063453
  3. 6063453
  4. 6063453
  5. 6063453
  6. 6063453
  7. 6063453
  8. 6063453
  9. 6063453
  10. 6063453
  11. 6063453
  12. 6063453
  13. 6063453
  14. 6063453
  15. 6063453
  16. 6063453
  17. 6063453
  18. 6063453
  19. 6063453
  20. 6063453
  21. 6063453
  22. 6063453
  23. 6063453
  24. 6063453
  25. 6063453
  26. 6063453
  27. 6063453
  28. 6063453
  29. 6063453
  30. 6063453
  31. 6063453
Contact Seller

$12,978

+ taxes & licensing

10,694KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6063453
  • Stock #: 2152AT
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE4GU602152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,694 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7957594.html

BLUETOOTH, CAMÉRA DE RECUL.


CLIMATISEUR, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.


TOIT OUVRANT, JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 163,733 KM
$10,978 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 53,927 KM
$17,478 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-9 GS A...
 79,286 KM
$22,978 + tax & lic

Email Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Call Dealer

819-840-XXXX

(click to show)

819-840-0924

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory