2016 Hyundai Elantra

819-840-0924
5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8
AUCUN ACCIDENT RAPPORTÉ AU CARFAX.
SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, CLIMATISEUR.
CAMÉRA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH.
TOIT OUVRANT, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARDS.
Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .
**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**
Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.
CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**
GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.
Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.
