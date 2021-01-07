Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

55,051 KM

Details Description Features

$10,978

+ tax & licensing
$10,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

LE CLIMATISEUR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Fiable, économique et à bas kilométrage!

2016 Hyundai Elantra

LE CLIMATISEUR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Fiable, économique et à bas kilométrage!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$10,978

+ taxes & licensing

55,051KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6447052
  Stock #: 84729AT
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH784729

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gris
  Interior Colour Gris
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 55,051 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c8018909.html

UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE, AUCUN ACCIDENT RAPPORTÉ AU CARFAX.


CLIMATISEUR, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.


TÉLÉDÉVÉROUILLAGE,LECTEUR CD/USB/MP3/AUX.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Démarreur à distance
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Enjoliveurs
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

