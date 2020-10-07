Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

40,401 KM

Details Description Features

$16,378

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,378

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

PREMIUM ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Occasion à saisir, bas kilométrage!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

PREMIUM ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Occasion à saisir, bas kilométrage!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  1. 5855142
  2. 5855142
  3. 5855142
  4. 5855142
  5. 5855142
  6. 5855142
  7. 5855142
  8. 5855142
  9. 5855142
  10. 5855142
  11. 5855142
  12. 5855142
  13. 5855142
  14. 5855142
  15. 5855142
  16. 5855142
  17. 5855142
  18. 5855142
  19. 5855142
  20. 5855142
  21. 5855142
  22. 5855142
  23. 5855142
  24. 5855142
  25. 5855142
  26. 5855142
  27. 5855142
  28. 5855142
  29. 5855142
  30. 5855142
  31. 5855142
  32. 5855142
  33. 5855142
Contact Seller

$16,378

+ taxes & licensing

40,401KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5855142
  • Stock #: 193AT
  • VIN: KM8J33A44GU184193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argent
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,401 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Tucson-c7924823.html

BLUETOOTH, CAMÉRA DE RECUL,CLIMATISEUR.


DÉTECTEURS D'ANGLES MORTS.


SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Vitres teintées
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Système de surveillance des angles morts
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants
Sièges arrière chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 55,363 KM
$15,978 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte EX **...
 102,632 KM
$9,278 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 140,906 KM
$11,978 + tax & lic

Email Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Call Dealer

819-840-XXXX

(click to show)

819-840-0924

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory