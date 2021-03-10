2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$32,978 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 4 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6712262

6712262 Stock #: A4590S

A4590S VIN: 1C4RJFJM3GC334590

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Baseball Glove

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,458 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Tapis protecteurs Toit ouvrant Attelage de remorque Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux Démarrage sans clé Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Sièges baquets Intérieur en cuir Démarreur à distance Radio HD Aluminium Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Rétroviseurs chauffants Rétroviseurs Vitres teintées Hayon électrique Volant chauffant Volant réglable Système de surveillance des angles morts Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Pneu de secours Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique Soutien lombaire siège conducteur Sièges mémoire Soutien lombaire siège passager Sièges avant chauffants Coussins gonflables - Interrupteur marche / arrêt Sièges climatisés Sièges arrière chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.