Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

129,458 KM

Details Description Features

$32,978

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT 4X4 DIESEL ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Tout équipé, avec une capacité de remorquage supérieur!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT 4X4 DIESEL ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Tout équipé, avec une capacité de remorquage supérieur!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  1. 6712262
  2. 6712262
  3. 6712262
  4. 6712262
  5. 6712262
  6. 6712262
  7. 6712262
  8. 6712262
  9. 6712262
  10. 6712262
  11. 6712262
  12. 6712262
  13. 6712262
  14. 6712262
  15. 6712262
  16. 6712262
  17. 6712262
Contact Seller

$32,978

+ taxes & licensing

129,458KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6712262
  • Stock #: A4590S
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJM3GC334590

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Baseball Glove
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,458 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Jeep-Grand Cherokee-c8081225.html

4X4, MOTEUR DIESEL.


CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE DE 6200 LBS.


SUSPENSION PNEUMATIQUE.


SIÈGES EN CUIR CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉS.


TOIT PANORAMIQUE, NAVIGATION GPS.


AUCUN ACCIDENT RAPPORTÉ AU CARFAX.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Attelage de remorque
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Intérieur en cuir
Démarreur à distance
Radio HD
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Rétroviseurs
Vitres teintées
Hayon électrique
Volant chauffant
Volant réglable
Système de surveillance des angles morts
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Pneu de secours
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Sièges mémoire
Soutien lombaire siège passager
Sièges avant chauffants
Coussins gonflables - Interrupteur marche / arrêt
Sièges climatisés
Sièges arrière chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2014 Nissan Versa NO...
 47,215 KM
$8,978 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 82,256 KM
$27,478 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 104,450 KM
$29,978 + tax & lic

Email Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Call Dealer

819-840-XXXX

(click to show)

819-840-0924

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory