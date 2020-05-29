Menu
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

877-661-3760

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

LX+ V6 7 Passagers AWD Mags Caméra de recul *Traction intégrale*

2016 Kia Sorento

LX+ V6 7 Passagers AWD Mags Caméra de recul *Traction intégrale*

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5134259
  • Stock #: 16SOR6076
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA51GG103802
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
LX+ V6 7 Passagers AWD Mags Caméra de recul*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 27 SEPTEMBRE 2020 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Entreposage Média sur disque dur
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-XXXX

877-661-3760

