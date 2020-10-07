2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Tapis protecteurs Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux Démarrage sans clé Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Sièges baquets Radio HD Aluminium Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Rétroviseurs chauffants Volant réglable Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Sièges avant chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.