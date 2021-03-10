2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$11,978 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 9 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6712292

6712292 Stock #: G5558AM

G5558AM VIN: 3MZBM1K75GM282878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bleu

Interior Colour Noir

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # G5558AM

Mileage 78,939 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Tapis protecteurs Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux Démarrage sans clé Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Sièges baquets Radio HD Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Enjoliveurs Volant réglable Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

