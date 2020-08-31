Menu
2016 Nissan Versa

29,000 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

819-272-3677

2016 Nissan Versa

2016 Nissan Versa

Note SV Caméra A/C Bluetooth *Transmission Automatique*

2016 Nissan Versa

Note SV Caméra A/C Bluetooth *Transmission Automatique*

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

819-272-3677

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5792379
  • Stock #: 16VER7522
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXGL379639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16VER7522
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Versa Note-c7909406.html

SV Caméra A/C Bluetooth*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 01 AOÛT 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Sièges baquets
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

819-272-3677

