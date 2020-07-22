Menu
2017 Buick Encore

73,186 KM

$17,978

+ tax & licensing
Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

AWD Preferred II ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour la ville et les grandes routes!

AWD Preferred II ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour la ville et les grandes routes!

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

73,186KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5484387
  • Stock #: 4732AT
  • VIN: KL4CJFSB7HB004732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,186 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Buick-Encore-c7854595.html

TRACTION INTÉGRAL.


CAMÉRA DE RECUL AVEC GRANDE ÉCRAN.


SIÈGE À RÉGLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE.


BLUETOOTH.


JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-2469 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Freins ABS
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Climatisation
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Contrôle de stabilité
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Freins à disque
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
Cache bagages
Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
Volant ajustable
Volant gainé de cuir
Démarreur à distance
Anti-démarreur
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Surveillance de langle mort
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseur électrique
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Siège à réglage électrique
Vitres teintées

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

