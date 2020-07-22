2017 Buick Encore

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Freins ABS Tapis protecteurs Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Climatisation Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Contrôle de stabilité Coussin gonflable conducteur Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux Freins à disque Démarrage sans clé Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique Cache bagages Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire Volant ajustable Volant gainé de cuir Démarreur à distance Anti-démarreur Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Surveillance de langle mort Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Rétroviseur électrique Rétroviseurs chauffants Siège à réglage électrique Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.