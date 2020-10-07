Vehicle Features

Additional Features Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Coussins gonflables latéraux Direction assistée Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Volant réglable Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Pneu de secours

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.