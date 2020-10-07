Menu
2017 Ford F-150

86,466 KM

$36,478

+ tax & licensing
$36,478

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

SPORT FX4 CREWCAB 4X4 ** GARANTIE 10 ANS **

2017 Ford F-150

SPORT FX4 CREWCAB 4X4 ** GARANTIE 10 ANS **

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$36,478

+ taxes & licensing

86,466KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5855133
  Stock #: A8080S
  VIN: 1FTFW1EG6HFC68080

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A8080S
  • Mileage 86,466 KM

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-F-150-c7924828.html

MODÈLE SPORT FX4 302A.


ENSEMBLE REMORQUAGE AVEC FREIN ÉLECTRIQUE D'ORIGNE.


SYSTÈME TRAILLER BACKUP ASSIST.


MIRROIR DE REMORQUAGE.


CAMÉRA DE RECUL GRAND ÉCRAN.


MARCHE PIED, FOND EN LINEX ET TOILE.


MARCHE INTÉGRÉ AU PANNEAU DE BOITE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Pneu de secours

