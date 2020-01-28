Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE KODIAK ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Partez a l'aventure!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$33,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,349KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4550997
  • Stock #: 0230AS
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC2HG326072
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.

ANDROID AUTO ET APPLE CARPLAY.

CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Radio HD
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Vitres teintées

