+ taxes & licensing
877-661-3760
300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7
877-661-3760
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7779613.html
LX BLUETOOTH CAMÉRA DE RECUL SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS*** 650 vehicules disponibles sur place inspectes et garantis *** Le meilleur choix au Quebec *** Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** 29 MAI 2022 OU 100 000 KM : GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGEE DISPONIBLE ***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7