$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

877-661-3760

2017 Honda Civic

LX Bluetooth Caméra de recul Sièges Chauffants

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5090390
  • Stock #: SP-17CIV5021
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58HH024216
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LX BLUETOOTH CAMÉRA DE RECUL SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS*** 650 vehicules disponibles sur place inspectes et garantis *** Le meilleur choix au Quebec *** Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** 29 MAI 2022 OU 100 000 KM : GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGEE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-XXXX

877-661-3760

