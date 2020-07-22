2017 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Tapis protecteurs Toit ouvrant Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux Démarrage sans clé Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Sièges baquets Démarreur à distance Aluminium Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Rétroviseurs chauffants Vitres teintées Volant réglable Verrouillage d'allumage Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Soutien lombaire siège conducteur Sièges avant chauffants Toit lunaire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.