https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7663528.html BLUETOOTH. CLIMATISATION. SIES CHAUFFANTS. Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du vicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288. **Large section de vicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d?une valeur de 1500$ + Vicules CERTIFI Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usags sont INSPECTS en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE** Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre hange. CRIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crit, taux d?acceptation tr ev demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. hange jusqu?10 jours apr l?achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUEC!** GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivies, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

6 haut-parleurs

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Phares haute intensité

Anti-démarreur

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Système d'alarme

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Port USB

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Télédéverrouillage

Sièges arrières rabattables

Sièges chauffants

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Enjoliveurs

Tachymètre

