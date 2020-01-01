Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Fiable et économique!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$12,778

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,421KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4475832
  • Stock #: 5087BT
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF1HH089015
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
BLUETOOTH.

CLIMATISATION.

SIES CHAUFFANTS.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du vicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large section de vicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d?une valeur de 1500$ + Vicules CERTIFI Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usags sont INSPECTS en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre hange.

CRIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crit, taux d?acceptation tr ev demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. hange jusqu?10 jours apr l?achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivies, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • 6 haut-parleurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Tachymètre

