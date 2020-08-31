Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

38,257 KM

$14,478

+ tax & licensing
GL ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Bas kilométrage!

GL ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Bas kilométrage!

Location

38,257KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5754906
  • Stock #: 1007AT
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4HU420541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1007AT
  • Mileage 38,257 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7901598.html

BLUETOOTH, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, DÉTECTEURS D'ANGLES MORTS.


CLIMATISEUR, SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS.


JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

