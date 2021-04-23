$13,478 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 3 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6991100

6991100 Stock #: 0330AS

0330AS VIN: KMHD84LF4HU140067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Noir

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,301 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Tapis protecteurs Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Sièges baquets Aluminium Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Rétroviseurs chauffants Volant chauffant Volant réglable Système de surveillance des angles morts Verrouillage d'allumage Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Sièges avant chauffants

