2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

77,312 KM

Details

$24,978

+ tax & licensing
$24,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT LIMITED AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Le plaisir d'une familiale à l'allure sportive et bien équipée!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT LIMITED AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Le plaisir d'une familiale à l'allure sportive et bien équipée!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  Listing ID: 5323892
  Stock #: A1559S
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA3HG391559

$24,978

+ taxes & licensing

77,312KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blanc
  Interior Colour Noir
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 77,312 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Santa Fe-c7823943.html

TOIT OUVRANT.


CAMÉRA DE RECUL.


SIÈGES REFROIDISSANTS ET CHAUFFANTS.


SYSTÈME DE NAVITAION.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Vehicle Features

MOONROOF
Freins ABS
Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Climatisation
Phares automatiques
Régulateur de vitesse
Contrôle de stabilité
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Freins à disque
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
Sièges baquets
Volant ajustable
Volant gainé de cuir
Intérieur en cuir
Entreposage Média sur disque dur
Siège mémoire
Aluminium
Anti-démarreur
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Surveillance de langle mort
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseur électrique
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Siège à réglage électrique
Sièges chauffants - Avant
Vitres teintées
Sièges arrières chauffants
Siège refroidissant
Volant chauffant

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

