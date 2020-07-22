Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

138,566 KM

Details Description Features

$17,978

+ tax & licensing
$17,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

SX TURBO AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Version la plus luxueuse!

2017 Kia Sportage

SX TURBO AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Version la plus luxueuse!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$17,978

+ taxes & licensing

138,566KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5709297
  Stock #: Y1510AM
  VIN: KNDPRCA61H7113130

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Charcoal
  Interior Colour Noir
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,566 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Sportage-c7893879.html

TRACTION INTÉGRAL.


TOIT PANORAMIQUE.


INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR.


SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉS.


NAVIGATION GPS.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.

Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Intérieur en cuir
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Rétroviseurs
Vitres teintées
Volant chauffant
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Système de surveillance des angles morts
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants
Toit lunaire
Sièges climatisés
Sièges arrière chauffants

