$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

877-661-3760

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD GPS Cuir Toit Ouvrant MAGS Bluetooth *Traction intégrale*

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

  • 76,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5021616
  • Stock #: 17CX36055A
  • VIN: JM1DKFD76H0158523
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Blanc
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
GT AWD GPS Cuir Toit Ouvrant MAGS Bluetooth *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 02 MARS 2021 OU KM ILLIMITE *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

