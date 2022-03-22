Menu
Account
Sign In
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

877-661-3760

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD Mags Caméra GPS A/C Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD Mags Caméra GPS A/C Bluetooth

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

  1. 5186804
  2. 5186804
  3. 5186804
  4. 5186804
  5. 5186804
  6. 5186804
  7. 5186804
  8. 5186804
  9. 5186804
  10. 5186804
  11. 5186804
  12. 5186804
  13. 5186804
  14. 5186804
  15. 5186804
  16. 5186804
  17. 5186804
  18. 5186804
  19. 5186804
  20. 5186804
  21. 5186804
  22. 5186804
  23. 5186804
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5186804
  • Stock #: B-17CX36609
  • VIN: JM1DKFC79H0156900
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-CX-3-c7799820.html

GS AWD Mags Caméra GPS A/C Bluetooth*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: à venir *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***22/03/2022 OU KM ILLIMITE

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gervais Auto Shawinigan

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 41,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX MAG...
 50,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 89,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

Call Dealer

877-661-XXXX

(click to show)

877-661-3760

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory