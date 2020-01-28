2017 Nissan Rogue

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7
877-661-3760
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Rogue-c7686459.html
Provenant directement de Nissan Canada, jamais accidenté, bas kilométrage, et en excellente condition! Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: à venir *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7