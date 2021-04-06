2017 Nissan Sentra

$13,978 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 1 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6972008

6972008 Stock #: 1558CT

1558CT VIN: 3N1AB7AP2HL667608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Interior Colour Noir

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,108 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Tapis protecteurs Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Coussins gonflables latéraux Démarrage sans clé Direction assistée Lecteur MP3 Sièges baquets Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Rétroviseurs chauffants Volant réglable Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.